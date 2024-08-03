Spoiler On Big Match WWE Is Planning For John Cena’s Retirement Tour

There is a big match in the works behind-the-scenes in WWE right now.

WRKD Wrestling is reporting that WWE is looking at potentially booking John Cena vs. GUNTHER for an upcoming premium live event as part of the retirement tour of “The Greatest Of All-Time.”

If GUNTHER were to win at WWE SummerSlam 2024 tonight and capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, it would make a potential Cena-GUNTHER showdown even bigger, as it would put Cena in position to possibly capture the title against and break Ric Flair’s legendary all-time record for most title reigns.

As noted, Cena has announced a WWE retirement tour across the next year.