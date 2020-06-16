Spoiler On Christian and Randy Orton For Tonight’s WWE RAW Main Event

As seen on tonight’s WWE RAW, Randy Orton has challenged Christian to come out of retirement for an Unsanctioned Match before the night is over.

In a spoiler for the segment, Fightful Select reports that the close of RAW tonight will lead to Christian being involved in a physical angle, his first in some time.

After the main event segment, Christian is set to be stretchered out with a neck brace on. Several Superstars will then come out and check on him as Orton cuts a promo to the camera. That is how RAW will end, but there’s no further update on the Unsanctioned Match possibly happening.

