Spoiler On Future Plans For The Judgment Day

WWE is said to have a long-term plan for The Judgment Day.

According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer, Damian Priest is set to leave The Judgment Day in the long run. This appears to be some sort of babyface turn.

There’s no word yet on whether this means JD McDonagh will replace Priest in the faction, but it’s highly likely.

When they first started doing the backstage segments with McDonagh and Finn Balor a few months ago, there was talk of McDonagh joining The Judgment Day.

The Observer’s Dave Meltzer wrote, “While this could easily change, the long-term plan is Priest out of Judgment Day. Whether that means McDonagh is in, that’s a probable but not 100 percent.”