WWE Hall of Famer Kane (aka Glenn Jacobs) is reportedly scheduled to make a special appearance on tonight’s WWE RAW.

Kane is also the Mayor of Knoxville, Tennessee, which is the location of tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of RAW. Fightful Select reports that The Mayor is scheduled to appear on the show.

The early pitch for Kane’s return to WWE TV is for him to be involved in a segment with Ezekiel and Kevin Owens.

