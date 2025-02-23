Spoiler On NXT vs. TNA Match Set For WWE Roadblock 2025

TNA Wrestling held its latest television tapings last Friday night at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida. During the tapings, a high-profile champion vs. champion match was announced for WWE NXT Roadblock 2025.

The upcoming special will feature TNA X-Division Champion Moose from The System going one-on-one against reigning WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler Of NXT” Oba Femi, highlighting the strengthening partnership between TNA Wrestling and WWE.

WWE NXT Roadblock 2025 is scheduled for Tuesday, March 11th at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.