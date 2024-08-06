Spoiler On Planned Championship Match For AEW All In 2024

This year’s AEW All In event will be held on Sunday, August 25, at Wembley Stadium in London, UK. Swerve Strickland, the AEW World Heavyweight Champion, is slated to face Bryan Danielson in the main event.

Other confirmed matches for the program are Toni Storm vs. Mariah May, MJF vs. Will Ospreay, and Mercedes Mone vs. Britt Baker.

As previously reported, the Lucha Bros. are anticipated to leave AEW when their contracts expire, with a likely destination being WWE. However, they are still under contract with WWE.

According to a recent report by Ibou of WrestlePurists, since The Lucha Bros. and PAC have been dropped from AEW’s plans for All In, the promotion intends for The Patriarchy to defend the Trios Titles against The Bang Bang Gang and House of Black at All In, having originally planned for Lucha Bros. and PAC for the Trios Title bout.

“The Lucha Bros. were originally going to be wrestling at Wembley Stadium with PAC. At one point, they were pegged to wrestle The Patriarchy for the Trios Championships. This match is not happening. The Trios Championship match is The Patriarchy, the Bang Bang Gang, and House of Black. That’s your match. It is unknown at this point if the Death Triangle will be wrestling at Wembley at All In. I don’t know that, but when the match got canceled, I asked around internally, and multiple people within AEW, multiple sources within AEW….basically made it clear to me that the Lucha brothers are expected to depart AEW at the end of their contract.”

