Spoiler on Possible Segment Planned for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

For tonight’s SmackDown on FOX show, WWE apparently has a peculiar segment planned.

According to Fightful Select, a wrestler will dress up like Ronda Rousey tonight as part of the Money In the Bank build for Natalya vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

As of Thursday, the idea was for a wrestler to come out on SmackDown dressed up as Rousey. However, a fake baby was supposed to be placed in a stroller and featured in the episode. On where the piece would go from there, there is currently no information.

It will be interesting to see if or not the planned baby part was scrapped entirely between Thursday and tonight.

Here is the current line-up for tonight’s SmackDown from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas:

– Men’s MITB Ladder Match Qualifier: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn

– Women’s MITB Ladder Match Qualifier: Shotzi vs. Aliyah

– The Viking Raiders return to SmackDown action

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends against Ricochet in his rematch

– Drew McIntyre will “lay out his road to the Undisputed WWE Universal Title”

