Spoiler On Sasha Banks Returning To SmackDown

Sasha Banks is scheduled to return to WWE SmackDown tonight, according to a new report by PWInsider. There is no word on what her role will be but multiple sources have confirmed the plan.

A WrestleMania rematch between Banks and Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship has been rumored for SummerSlam and WWE may setup that match tonight.

Banks has not wrestled since losing the championship to Belair at WrestleMania in April.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on tonight’s Smackdown.