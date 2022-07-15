Spoiler on Segment Planned for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

According to reports, The New Day will make fun of The Viking Raiders on tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

The conflict between the two tag teams will continue on tonight’s SmackDown, according to a recent report from Fightful Select. The New Day plans to mock The Viking Raiders’ past fun-loving character by dressing up like the pair.

The Street Profits vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos match referee for SummerSlam will also be announced on tonight’s episode.

For tonight’s show, WWE has set up two matches: Theory vs. Madcap Moss and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya in a Championship Contender’s match.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.