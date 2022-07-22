Spoiler on Segment Planned for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

According to reports, Max Dupri won’t be at the TD Garden for tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

Even if Dupri isn’t at SmackDown, PWInsider notes that tonight’s debut for Maxxine Dupri is still scheduled. Who would play Dupri’s sister in the storyline is still unknown.

Prior to tonight’s SmackDown, WWE had already announced that Max, Maxxine, and their Maximum Male Models would debut their 2022 Beachwear Collection. Max’s appearance for that segment is still listed in advertisements.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about Max’s absence from SmackDown.

