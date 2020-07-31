Spoiler On The Guest Moderator For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Segment

According to Reddit user SpaceForce1, Eric Bischoff will make an appearance on next Wednesday’s taped AEW Dynamite episode. This will be his debut for AEW.

This Reddit user previously provided spoilers from a taped episode of Dynamite as they were in the crowd at Daily’s Place.

Bischoff will reportedly appear for the segment between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. It was previously announced that there would be a special guest moderator for a debate between Jericho and Cassidy. It looks like that role may go to Bischoff. There’s no word yet on what is planned for Bischoff’s AEW future, if anything, but we will keep you updated.