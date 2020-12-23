SmackDown Spoiler On WWE Universal Title Cage Match, Main Event Match Revealed

The Steel Cage match between Kevin Owens and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Friday’s Christmas Day edition of SmackDown on FOX will open the broadcast. That opener will then lead to another match during Friday’s show, according to Fightful Select.

It was also noted that the Lumberjack Match between Big E and WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, which will be for the title, will air as the main event of the show. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles match with Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka defending is set to air in the middle of the show at some point.

All matches scheduled for Friday’s Christmas SmackDown are supposed to get a decent amount of time. The plans mentioned here are what had been decided on as of the evening of filming, which was today.