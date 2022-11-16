Spoiler on the WWE Survivor Series Men’s War Games Match

Kevin Owens will reportedly work War Games at Survivor Series later this month.

According to a new report from PWInsider, the Men’s War Games match will feature The Bloodline’s Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, and Owens.

Last week’s SmackDown featured an angle in which The Bloodline battled McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes in order to set up the War Games match. Owens’ participation has been in doubt since he sprained his MCL at a WWE live event this past weekend. There was no confirmation on the severity of the injury, but Owens could miss the rest of the season.

Despite the injury, according to today’s report, WWE expects Owens to be medically cleared for Survivor Series, unless they go in a different direction this Friday on SmackDown.

The WWE “Survivor Series: War Games” Premium Live Event will take place from the TD Garden in Boston, MA on Saturday, November 26. The following is an updated announced card, as well as a possible Men’s War Games main event:

5-on-5 Men’s War Games Match

Team Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) vs. Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens)

Not confirmed.

5-on-5 Women’s War Games Match

Team Belair (RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, 1 Superstar TBA) vs. Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Nikki Cross, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor