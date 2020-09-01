SPOILER* On Tonight’s NXT Main Event

As noted, tonight’s WWE NXT Super Tuesday main event will feature a Fatal 4 Way 60-Minute Iron Man match for the vacant NXT Title with Finn Balor vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa.

That match has been spoiled and word now is that there will be no new champion crowned this week. It was reported by PWInsider that there will be no new NXT Champion crowned tonight because there will be a tie between two competitors in the Iron Man scoring. The two Superstars who tie will then do battle in a singles match on next week’s NXT Super Tuesday episode and the winner of that match will be crowned the new NXT Champion. There is no word yet on which two NXT Superstars will tie in tonight’s Iron Man match.

The NXT Title was vacated last Wednesday after Karrion Kross suffered a separated shoulder during his title win over Keith Lee at “Takeover: XXX” during SummerSlam Weekend.