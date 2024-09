A TNA Wrestling star has been spotted backstage at tonight’s WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event.

Ahead of tonight’s PLE from Ball Arena in Denver, CO., PWInsider.com is reporting that Trey Miguel of The Rascalz is backstage at the show.

Miguel’s partner, Zachary Wentz, is scheduled to go one-on-one against Wes Lee on tonight’s show.

Wentz is coming off of a X-Division Championship victory at Friday’s TNA Emergence 2024 pay-per-view in Louisville, KY.