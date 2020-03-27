Spoiler On Who Is Replacing Roman Reigns At Wrestlemania 36

Braun Strowman is the reported replacement for Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 36.

As reported earlier, Reigns pulled out of his Wrestlemania match with Goldberg for the Universal Championship because he did not feel comfortable wrestling during the CoronaVirus outbreak because of how his immune system is from his leukemia battle.

Strowman vs. Goldberg was reportedly filmed earlier this week to air on Wrestlemania. An angle may air during tonight’s Smackdown episode to push the Strowman vs. Goldberg match.