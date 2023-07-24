Spoiler: Opening Segment For Tonight’s WWE RAW Revealed

WWE’s next PLE, SummerSlam, is just over a week away, and the company hopes to continue the build-up with tonight’s episode of RAW.

The company has already confirmed several matches and segments for tonight’s show.

WWE insider Boozer Rasslin noted that a Judgment Day promo segment will open the show, followed by Becky Lynch vs. Zoe Stark in the opening match.

The following is the current card for tonight’s RAW from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL:

* Singles Match (If Becky Wins, She Gets A Rematch With Trish Stratus): Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

* Drew McIntyre and Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER come Face-to-Face

* Logan Paul responds to Ricochet

* World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins-Finn Balor contract signing

* Cody Rhodes responds to Brock Lesnar

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bronson Reed