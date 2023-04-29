Spoiler Photos And Video From Trinity’s (Naomi) Impact Wrestling Debut, In-Ring Debut Revealed

Trinity Fatu (aka Naomi) made her Impact Wrestling debut.

Fatu cut an in-ring promo during Friday night’s Impact Spring Slugfest TV tapings from Cicero Stadium in Chicago. She announced that she had come to win the Knockouts World Title and was greeted by the champion, Deonna Purrazzo. Jordynne Grace then interrupted to remind them that she is scheduled to compete for the title against Purrazzo at Impact Under Siege on Friday, May 26.

Fatu’s Impact debut will air on AXS next Thursday. According to reports, Fatu’s appearance is not a one-time occurrence, but rather the beginning of her tenure with the company.

In an update, Fatu will make her in-ring debut at tonight’s tapings in a match that will air on AXS on Thursday, May 18. KiLynn King, the Knockouts World Tag Team Champion, will face Fatu.

We’ve already mentioned how WWE kept Naomi on the official SmackDown roster the entire time. This changed between Thursday night and Friday morning when she was added to the WWE Alumni roster. When Mercedes Moné (fka Sash Banks) made her NJPW debut in January, WWE made a similar change.

Speaking of Moné, she sat in the audience to watch Fatu’s debut.

Fatu made her first pro wrestling appearance since leaving WWE on May 16, 2022, when she and Moné walked out of the May 16, 2022 RAW episode due to creative dissatisfaction while the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Fatu was recently training with Samuray Del Sol (aka WWE’s Kalisto), as seen in this link. Since May 15, 2022, she has not competed in an official match.

