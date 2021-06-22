SPOILER PHOTOS: Top WWE NXT Stars Wrestle At Main Event Tapings

WWE taped the following matches tonight before RAW to air on Thursday’s WWE Main Event episode, featuring WWE NXT Superstars:
* NXT Champion Karrion Kross defeated Shelton Benjamin. Scarlett was not with Kross. Kross did have his NXT Title belt
* NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed defeated Drew Gulak. Reed did have his NXT North American Title belt
Below are a few photos from the taping:
Main Event Spoilers: Bronson Reed wins
— Xylot Themes (@XylotThemes) June 21, 2021
Main Event Spoilers: Karrion Kross wins!!
— Xylot Themes (@XylotThemes) June 21, 2021