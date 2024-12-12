Spoiler: Planned Winner Of WWE Women’s United States Title Tournament

WWE is just days away from crowning the first-ever Women’s United States Champion. Announced last month, the championship was introduced alongside a tournament featuring Bayley, B-Fab, Candice LeRae, Bianca Belair, Chelsea Green, Blair Davenport, Michin, Piper Niven, Lash Legend, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, and Elektra Lopez.

The semifinals are set to take place on SmackDown, with Bayley facing Chelsea Green and Michin taking on Tiffany Stratton. The tournament will conclude at Saturday Night’s Main Event, where the finals will determine the inaugural champion.

According to Dr. Chris Featherstone of SportsKeeda, who has reported on breaking WWE stories in the past, Chelsea Green is slated to defeat Bayley in the semifinals and go on to win the finals against the victor of Michin vs. Stratton.

If this prediction holds, it would mark Green’s first singles title win in WWE, a milestone in her career and a significant moment in the women’s division. Fans eagerly await to see who will make history as the first Women’s United States Champion.