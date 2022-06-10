SPOILER: Plans for RAW Superstar on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

RAW Superstar Riddle is reportedly scheduled for a WWE SmackDown angle with Sami Zayn tonight.

Riddle is scheduled to appear on SmackDown tonight to follow up on the challenge he gave to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Monday night’s RAW. According to Fightful Select, a pitch for Riddle to work with Zayn on tonight’s event was made on Thursday.

One of the angles given was Zayn trying to get Riddle off SmackDown by defeating him in a bout, with the stipulation that if Zayn wins, Riddle will be banned from SmackDown.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has removed Reigns from tonight’s SmackDown line-up. Riddle is expected to receive a championship opportunity from Reigns on an upcoming RAW or SmackDown, but it is unlikely to be tonight.

Here is the current line-up for tonight's SmackDown:

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet defends against Gunther

– Lacey Evans returns vs. Xia Li in a Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier

– Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier