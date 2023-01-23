Spoiler: Possible Segment Involving The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt Set for RAW XXX

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is scheduled to appear on tonight’s RAW 30th Anniversary special, and he may be involved in a major segment.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE creative pitched Taker for a segment with LA Knight and Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt and Knight appear to be scheduled for RAW to hype their Pitch Black match at the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday, but they have yet to be announced for the show as of this writing.

On a related note, we’ve previously discussed how promotional material for RAW 30 depicts Taker in attire similar to his American Badass gimmick, rather than his Dead Man gear. Despite Taker’s appearance on the graphics, the prop department brought his traditional gear to RAW tonight.

Taker and Wyatt have collaborated on two occasions. Taker defeated Wyatt at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, and then teamed up with WWE Hall of Famer Kane to defeat Wyatt and Luke Harper (Brodie Lee) at Survivor Series in 2015.