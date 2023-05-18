Spoiler: Problems Within The Bloodline Set For This Week’s WWE SmackDown

The LWO’s Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar will face The Usos in the main event of this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, but things aren’t looking good for Jimmy, Jey, and The Bloodline.

Twitter insider BoozerRasslin revealed that there are big plans “story wise” for that match.

There isn’t much else said about what will happen, but #BWE did say that “Usos will F up and Roman won’t be happy.”

Whether or not that means the LWO will win remains to be seen, but it appears to be the logical thing to do as the seeds are being planted for an eventual showdown between Jimmy and Jey and Roman and Solo sometime after Night of Champions.

It was also revealed that “Sheamus will go for the US” and that Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre will make their debuts.

WWE is advertising the following for SmackDown:

– WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will meet face to face with Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa ahead of their big match at Night of Champions

– Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. The Usos

– The Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly

– “The Grayson Waller Effect” will premiere with AJ Styles as his guest

– The Street Profits vs. LA Knight and Rick Boogs