Spoiler Regarding Surprise 2021 Royal Rumble Entrant

Carlito is backstage at Tropicana Field for tonight’s 2021 WWE Royal Rumble PPV and is expected to be an entrant in the men’s Rumble match, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting. If Carlito competes, it will be his first WWE match in over ten years.

Johnson added that “the word making the rounds backstage is that Carlito will also be at tomorrow’s RAW and there’s talk he may be getting a tryout as a Producer for the company.”

Carlito was originally advertised for the RAW Legends Night episode several weeks ago but did not appear.