Spoiler: Ric Flair’s WWE Hall Of Fame Inductee Revealed

Ric Flair will introduce the newest member of the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023 on Wednesday’s episode of The Bump.

On Friday’s SmackDown, Rey Mysterio was introduced as the first member of the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame class. Former WWE Champion will be inducted by Konnan.

This year’s inductions are likely to include The Great Muta (Keiji Muto).

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that Great Muta’s induction into the Hall of Fame was a request made by Ric Flair. With Flair wanting to do the honours because of their history of classic matches and him set to make the next Hall of Fame announcement, all indications point to Muta being the next inductee to be announced.

Meltzer said, “I presume that’s Keiji Muto because Ric Flair has asked to induct Muto, or has been asked to induct Muto. A lot of people thought it would be Sting, but politically that would have been tough before, I think it would have been even tougher now. I don’t know if that’s the case. We do know that Muto has been asked to be in the Hall of Fame, and we do know that Flair has asked to induct him, so that seems to make sense.”

