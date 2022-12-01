Spoiler: Ronda Rousey’s WWE Royal Rumble and WrestleMania Plans Revealed

Raquel Rodriguez was pushed to the main roster with the intention of becoming one of the company’s top stars. Vince McMahon saw great potential in her, and Triple H is also a big fan. Rodriguez will compete in her most important match to date at the Royal Rumble on January 28.

Rodriguez will face Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, according to WrestlingNews.co. After being attacked by Rousey, Rodriguez has been selling her left arm. Rousey forced Rodriguez to tap out to an armbar submission last Friday on SmackDown.

There is no information about Rodriguez’s plans after the Royal Rumble, but it’s being reported that Rousey is scheduled to enter WrestleMania as the champion, implying that she will retain the belt at the Rumble.