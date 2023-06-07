Spoiler: Seth Rollins’ Next Big WWE World Heavyweight Title Defense Revealed

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins retained his title over Damian Priest in Monday’s RAW main event. The post-match brawl with Finn Balor fueled speculation that WWE would next feature Balor vs. Rollins.

WWE insider BoozerRasslin revealed in an update that Balor vs. Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Title is scheduled for WWE Money In The Bank on July 1 in London.

Rollins may face other challengers in the Money In the Bank run-up, but Balor is set to be his next big program.

Unless they wrestle before then, Money In The Bank will be Balor and Rollins’ ninth singles TV match. Their first match was at SummerSlam 2016 for the vacant WWE Universal Title, which Balor won but had to relinquish due to injury the next night. Rollins won their most recent match on RAW on May 8th. The series is currently 7-2 in Rollins’ favor.

