SPOILER: Shinsuke Nakamura’s Opponent For WWE Day 1

Next Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown on FOX will feature a 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet Match to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. The match was taped on Friday night, and saw Sami Zayn get the win to earn the title shot from Nakamura. The championship match was confirmed for the WWE Day 1 PPV.

Full spoilers from the SmackDown taping can be found at this link.

Here is the updated WWE Day 1 lineup-

–WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Brock Lesnar

–WWE Championship Fatal 4 Way: Big E (C) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

–RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Liv Morgan

–WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (C) vs. Sami Zayn

–SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. The New Day

-Edge vs. The Miz

-Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss