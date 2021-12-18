SPOILER: Shinsuke Nakamura’s Opponent For WWE Day 1

Next Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown on FOX will feature a 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet Match to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. The match was taped on Friday night, and saw Sami Zayn get the win to earn the title shot from Nakamura. The championship match was confirmed for the WWE Day 1 PPV.

Here is the updated WWE Day 1 lineup-

WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship Fatal 4 Way: Big E (C) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Liv Morgan

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (C) vs. Sami Zayn

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. The New Day

-Edge vs. The Miz

-Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

