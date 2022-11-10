Spoiler: Steel Cage Match Revealed for AEW Full Gear, Updated Card

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, former tag team partners, will square off at the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. The match will take place inside a Steel Cage.

The match will be officially announced during an interview segment featuring Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Christian Cage on Friday’s AEW Rampage episode. Full Rampage spoilers from Wednesday night’s tapings in Boston are available by clicking here.

The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, November 19.

The updated card is as follows:

AEW World Title Match

MJF vs. Jon Moxley (c)

AEW Interim Women’s World Title Match

Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Nyla Rose vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the ROH World Title

Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho (c)

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals

Ethan Page or Bandido or Rush vs. Lance Archer or Ricky Starks or Brian Cage or Dante Martin

Winner to receive title shot at Winter Is Coming.

Steel Cage Match

Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy

Saraya vs. Britt Baker

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal