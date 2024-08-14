Spoiler: Stipulation Match Set For WWE Bash In Berlin

Following WWE SummerSlam, the company promptly turned its attention to the next Premium Live Event on the schedule, Bash in Berlin.

The main event for this show on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, has yet to be announced, but it is likely to feature WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER vs. Randy Orton.

The only other matchups confirmed for the show so far are Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens and Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest vs. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. More bouts will be added throughout the coming weeks.

One of the bouts on the schedule is a SummerSlam rematch between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. Their first match included Seth Rollins as a special guest referee, with McIntyre winning.

On this week’s Raw, Punk and McIntyre had a brawl, which resulted in Punk grabbing McIntyre’s belt and flogging him many times. This prompted speculation about whether the bout will have a requirement.

That is the case, according to Ibou of WrestlePurists, as many sources within WWE have confirmed that a Strap Match between them is scheduled for Bash in Berlin.