Spoiler: Title Change at Impact Wrestling TV Tapings

Impact Wrestling has been in Las Vegas the past two nights for TV tapings and tonight’s taping saw a big title change.

PWInsider has confirmed that Joe Hendry defeated Brian Myers to become the new Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion.

This title change makes sense as Brian Myers and Matt Cardona have their sites set on winning the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles currently held by Heath and Rhino. The title win elevates Joe Hendry’s star status as well.

The title change is expected to air on Impact TV in November.