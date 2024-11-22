Spoiler: Title Match Planned For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

On tonight’s SmackDown edition, WWE will try to keep LA Knight’s rise as the United States Champion going.

A match and segment for the show have already been announced, with Chelsea Green vs. Bianca Belair vs. Blair Davenport continuing the Women’s United States Title tournament. Also, Kevin Owens and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes face off after weeks of feuding.

WrestleVotes confirmed today that Knight will defend the US Title against Santos Escobar on the show. Knight defended his championship against Escobar and Carmelo Hayes in a triple threat battle at Crown Jewel.

WWE will announce additional matches for the broadcast throughout the day.