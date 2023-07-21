Spoiler: Title Match Planned For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

On tonight’s SmackDown FS1 broadcast, new WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio will make his first title defense.

According to WWE insider Boozer Rasslin, Mysterio will defend his title on tonight’s show. Butch is set to challenge Mysterio for the title, according to PWInsider. Rhea Ripley, the WWE Women’s World Champion, is also at SmackDown and will accompany Mysterio to the ring.

Thanks to The Judgment Day, Mysterio won the NXT North American Title from Wes Lee in Tuesday’s NXT main event. On July 30, he will defend against Mustafa Ali at NXT’s The Great American Bash.

As PWMania.com previously reported, tonight’s SmackDown from Orlando will begin with the second Fatal 4 Way in the WWE United States Title Invitational, which will feature LA Knight vs. Sheamus vs. Cameron Grimes vs. 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. The winner of tonight’s Fatal 4 Way will face Santos Escobar on SmackDown next week, who won last week’s Fatal 4 Way. The winner of next week’s singles match will be named WWE United States Champion Austin Theory’s new number one contender. The SummerSlam Rules of Engagement discussion between Jey Uso and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the only other announced item for tonight’s SmackDown.