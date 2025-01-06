Spoiler: Tonight’s WWE RAW Opening Segment Revealed

The excitement is at a fever pitch as fans gear up for tonight’s WWE Raw debut on Netflix, emanating from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. With a stacked card featuring some of WWE’s biggest names, the premiere is shaping up to be a historic event.

According to PWInsider.com, the show will open with a special cold open, setting the stage for the night’s proceedings. This will be followed by a lengthy promo from Paul “Triple H” Levesque, described as a segment that will “effectively tell the story of WWE leading up to tonight’s Raw debut.”

You can watch the special cold open by clicking here.

Singles Match:

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Tribal Combat Match (Paul Heyman to present Ula Fala to the winner):

Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa

Women’s World Championship Match:

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Singles Match:

Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

John Cena’s retirement tour kicks off

The Rock to appear

Logan Paul to appear

With high-profile matches, star-studded appearances, and a nostalgic nod to WWE’s legacy from Triple H, tonight’s Raw premiere on Netflix promises to be an unforgettable event.