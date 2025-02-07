Spoiler: Top Main Event Planned For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown will serve as the fallout from the Royal Rumble and continue the build toward the Elimination Chamber premium live event next month.

So far, WWE has announced appearances from Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso, both of whom won their respective Royal Rumble matches and now have the opportunity to choose any champion to challenge at WrestleMania 41.

According to WrestleVotes, a major main event is planned for tonight’s show, featuring Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso in a triple-threat match. This comes amid reports that McIntyre is expected to make his official move to SmackDown following his controversial Royal Rumble exit.

Additionally, both Men’s & Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying matches are set to take place, as WWE begins to shape the field for one of its most crucial WrestleMania lead-up matches.

More details and match announcements are expected throughout the day, making this an episode to watch closely as WrestleMania season continues to take shape.