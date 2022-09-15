Spoiler: Top NXT UK Star Debuts During Wednesday’s WWE NXT Tapings (Photos)

An unexpected appearance was made by the former NXT United Kingdom Champion Ilja Dragunov during Wednesday night’s NXT tapings, which are scheduled to air next week. Due to the fact that Dragunov is an outstanding grappler, he is a wonderful addition to the roster.

As can be seen in the photos below, Dragunov took part in a segment that also featured NXT Champion Bron Breaker and JD McDonagh, the purpose of which was reportedly to set up a match for a later show.

Click here for WWE NXT taping results for September 20. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

Here are photos from his debut: