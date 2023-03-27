Spoiler: Top Star Possibly Appearing On Tonight’s WWE RAW

Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena is expected to continue his feud with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory on tonight’s WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of RAW.

Cena is currently filming “Grand Death Lotto” in Atlanta, but PWInsider reported that he could attend tonight’s RAW if his filming schedule allowed it.

Cena has only appeared on WWE TV once this WrestleMania season, on March 6th’s RAW from Boston.

As previously stated, Cena vs. Theory will kick off Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

The following is the current lineup for tonight’s go-home RAW from Phoenix’s Footprint Center:

* The RAW go-home build for WrestleMania 39

* Brock Lesnar vs. Omos weigh-in for WrestleMania 39

* The Miz hosts a special edition of Miz TV with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, WWE Hall of Famer Lita and Becky Lynch, along with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

* Braun Strowman, Ricochet and The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy