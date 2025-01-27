Spoiler: Top WWE SmackDown Star Set To Appear On Tonight’s RAW

WWE is set to present a loaded episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, featuring several marquee matchups and key appearances as the go-home show for the Royal Rumble.

WWE has confirmed that Logan Paul and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will appear on the program. The top match announced is Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre in what promises to be a hard-hitting showdown.

Other matches include the World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defending their titles against The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh). Additionally, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Naomi & Bianca Belair will put their titles on the line against Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez.

According to PWInsider.com, Kevin Owens is also scheduled to be at the show. While his on-screen involvement hasn’t been confirmed, it’s highly likely given the proximity to the Royal Rumble and his upcoming ladder match with Rhodes, adding to the intrigue of what promises to be an action-packed night.