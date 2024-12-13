Spoiler: Top WWE Star Expected To Return At Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is shaping up to be a spectacular event, featuring a retro theme that harkens back to its glory days and some major matches on the card. Additionally, one major star could be making a return at the show.

While the main event has yet to be officially confirmed, it is widely expected to feature Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens. WWE has even teased the possibility of Rhodes bringing back the iconic Winged Eagle Title design for one night only, adding an extra layer of nostalgia to the event.

Another big moment could come in the form of Charlotte Flair’s long-awaited return. Flair has been out of action since suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in December 2023 during a match with Asuka on SmackDown. Earlier this week, Flair was spotted training with WWE NXT’s Shawn Spears and Kiana James, as well as TNA’s Lei Ying Lee (formerly Xia Li in WWE), fueling speculation about her readiness to return.

According to WrestleVotes, Flair’s return is imminent, and it could happen as soon as this Saturday at Saturday Night’s Main Event. WWE creative has reportedly been tasked with structuring a presentation for her return, ensuring it makes a significant impact.

With these developments, the event is set to deliver surprises and excitement, leaving fans eager to see what unfolds this Saturday.