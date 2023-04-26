Spoiler: Trinity Fatu’s (Naomi) Wrestling Future Revealed

When Naomi and Sasha Banks left WWE last year, it was widely assumed that they would return to the company.

As of now, it appears that they do not intend to return as Trinity Fatu is set to make her wrestling debut this weekend.

According to PWInsider, the Chicago surprise for this weekend’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings is the debut of former Women’s Champion Trinity Fatu.

Another interesting note is that this is not a one-time appearance, implying that she will be doing a storyline to set up a pay-per-view match.

Fatu was supposed to return to WWE in January, but that hasn’t happened. Fatu was last seen ringside during Athena’s match at ROH Supercard of Honor.