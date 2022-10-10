Spoiler: Two Former WWE Stars Returning to the Company

As he continues to shape the WWE roster into his vision, Triple H is bringing back more stars.

The Good Brothers are reportedly returning to WWE.

According to multiple sources, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson are on their way to WWE, according to a new report from PWInsider. The former two-time RAW Tag Team Champions are expected to return to the red brand as soon as this month.

Gallows and Anderson may reunite with AJ Styles, possibly for the feud with Finn Balor and The Judgment Day. According to recent reports, WWE has big plans for Balor this year, which could be related.

Before former Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon retired in July, WWE made overtures to The Good Brothers. Those talks reportedly ended when Gallows and Anderson stated that they would not return for anything less than a large financial premium. Under the new regime, talks have resumed.

Gallows and Anderson wrapped up their Impact Wrestling run on August 27 with a loss to The Motor City Machine Guns. This defeat came just one day after they handed over the Impact World Tag Team Championships to Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. Their Impact contracts were set to expire in July, but they agreed to work additional dates. They intended to concentrate on NJPW, at least through Wrestle Kingdom in January, and Anderson was scheduled to defend his NEVER Openweight Title in a top match at the annual event in Tokyo.

The Good Brothers were most recently seen in action for NJPW during the Royal Quest II weekend in London, where they worked six-man matches on October 1 and October 2. Anderson will defend his title against Hikuleo at the NJPW Battle Autumn event in Osaka, Japan on November 5.

Gallows and Anderson “agreed to do some work with NJPW through the 2023 Wrestle Kingdom shows” in January, it was reported last month. Anderson later told Sports Illustrated that the two had “verbally agreed” to NJPW dates.

“We’ve got verbally agreed upon dates with New Japan Pro-Wrestling for an extended period of time,” Anderson said in that September interview. “But there’s such a built-in story with Bullet Club, and we never got to finish the story [in WWE] with AJ Styles or even Finn. There’s been a lot of things that have happened in the business, so you can never say never. Any time we can work with brothers like AJ and Finn, we’re always going to listen to that.”

Following their international success, The Good Brothers made their WWE debut on the April 11, 2016 episode of RAW. They had offers to join AEW in 2019, but instead signed 5-year contracts with WWE. They were then released, along with other COVID-19 budget cuts, on April 15, 2020. Since then, The Good Brothers have worked for Impact Wrestling, NJPW, and a number of independent promotions. As part of the Impact working relationship, they also worked for AEW.