Spoiler: Two NXT Stars Heading To SmackDown For The WWE Draft

WWE officials are very happy with Pretty Deadly.

They have consistently been pushed by WWE throughout their time with the company, whether in NXT UK, NXT, or when used sparingly on the main roster.

So far in their careers, the tag team has won gold in NXT UK and NXT. They worked a handful of main roster live events in January, wrestling then-NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) after dropping the titles to them at the NXT Deadline event on December 10.

On Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, Pretty Deadly lost a Trunk Match to Tony D’Angelo and Stacks after being thrown in the trunk of a car. Tony and Stacks were shown at the end of the episode tossing Pretty Deadly into a lake where it was implied they were “swimming with the fishes.”

According to PWInside Elite, the tag team will be backstage at Friday’s SmackDown, the first night of the WWE Draft, which will continue next Monday at Raw.

Pretty Deadly, among other names, have been considered for a push to the main roster, as PWMania.com previously reported.

The timing of their appearance on SmackDown and the angle on NXT suggests that their heavy favorites will be called up.