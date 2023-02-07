Spoiler: Two WWE SmackDown Superstars Heading to the RAW Brand

Another SmackDown tag team is reportedly being moved to RAW.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Angel and Humberto of Los Lotharios have been added to the RAW roster. There’s no word on why the change is being made or when Los Lotharios will return to RAW.

As of this writing, Angel and Humberto are still listed as SmackDown Superstars on the official WWE website roster.

Los Lotharios debuted on RAW before being drafted to SmackDown in the 2021 Draft. In 2022, they made two RAW appearances. The cousins last competed on SmackDown on January 20, losing to Ashante “Thee” Adonis and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis of Hit Row.

Maxxine Dupri, ma.çé (Mace), and mn.sôör (Mansoor) of Maximum Male Models were officially added to the RAW roster today, as PWMania.com previously reported. An angle to cement their roster change is reportedly planned for tonight’s RAW.