Spoiler: Unannounced WWE Star Backstage at SmackDown

Tonight, SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from Montreal, Quebec, Canada’s Bell Centre, continuing the Road to WWE Clash at The Castle.

Bayley is backstage at tonight’s SmackDown in Montreal.

She may somehow become involved with the competitors in tonight’s Women’s Tag Team Tournament match, although we don’t know what she will be doing on the show.

Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark will be replaced in the match against Natalya and Mandy Rose by Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, as previously announced by Shawn Michaels. The change was made due to Jayne and Lyons’ not being not cleared to wrestle tonight.

Bayley tweeted the following earlier today and also retweeted WWE’s tweet hyping the Women’s Tag Team Tournament match.

Just FYI, Canada is going to boo you and your injury and your tears and disown you because they’re heartless https://t.co/jvI03O8yZz — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 19, 2022



