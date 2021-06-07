Spoiler Update: Eva Marie RAW Return Date & Partner Reportedly Confirmed

We reported earlier today on PWMania that WWE was considering Piper Niven or Mercedes Martinez as the new “muscle” for Eva Marie when she is brought back to RAW for her Eva-Lution storyline.

New details have been reported via Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian, and the word is that it will be Niven who is called up to be partnered with Eva. The planned date for their first RAW appearance together is 6/21, which is the first RAW after the WWE Hell in a Cell PPV.

Eva tweeted the following today and teased that there will be something going down on tonight’s RAW-

“The @WWE Universe has spoken [raising hands emoji] Tune in tonight to see the NEW FACE Of MONDAY NIGHT RAW! – @WWEonFOX #WWERaw #EVALution #ALLEverything”

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest.