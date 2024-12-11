Spoiler: Update On WWE Winged Eagle Title Belt Returning

The report about WWE reviving the classic Winged Eagle World Title belt for a special one-night appearance at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event has created a buzz among fans.

This belt, which was used from 1988 to 1998, holds a nostalgic place for many fans due to its iconic design. Cody Rhodes has often expressed his desire to see the Winged Eagle return ever since his WWE return in 2022.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Rhodes has been the most vocal about the return of the classic title and has even influenced the designs of other belts, such as the WWE Tag Team Titles, which have been given a more traditional look. The newly introduced WWE World Tag Team Title belts were also designed as an homage to the Big Gold Belt.

Triple H hade made it clear that the Winged Eagle title’s return will only make an appearance for one night during the December 14th edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Cody Rhodes will be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the show.