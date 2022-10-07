Spoiler Update on WWE’s New Plans for Legado del Fantasma’s Main Roster Call-Up

Legado del Fantasma will not be joining Elektra Lopez on the WWE main roster.

Lopez, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde were previously reported to be appearing on SmackDown. The group is currently backstage in Worcester, MA for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX season premiere, minus Lopez, while Zelina Vega is also at SmackDown and scheduled to return tonight with a new blonde look. There was also a recent “heavy pitch” to have Vega replace Lopez in Legado del Fantasma, but the change could not be confirmed.

In an update, PWInsider confirms that Lopez will not make his SmackDown debut with the group. Lopez was supposed to be called up alongside Escobar, Del Toro, and Wilde, but plans changed in the last 24 hours.

Despite exiting WWE NXT with her stablemates, Legado del Fantasma will be called to SmackDown without Lopez as of today. It has not been confirmed that Vega will join the faction, but that appears to be the case.

There has been no word on what WWE has in store for Lopez, but we will keep you updated.