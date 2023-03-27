Spoiler Updates For Tonight’s WrestleMania 39 Go-Home Edition Of WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been booked for tonight’s WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of RAW, according to PWInsider. There’s still no word on whether John Cena will attend, but as PWMania.com previously reported, his appearance was depends on his “Grand Death Lotto” filming schedule.

Several SmackDown Superstars are in Phoenix for tonight’s RAW, including the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Imperium as a whole, The Brawling Brutes as a whole, and others. Fightful Select adds that the 9th Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will be pushed on tonight’s RAW. That match is scheduled for Friday’s go-home SmackDown, and the lineup can be found by clicking here.

We’ve already mentioned that tonight’s RAW will include a WrestleMania Weigh-In with Brock Lesnar and Omos. According to reports, WWE intended for the segment to resemble UFC weigh-ins, complete with towels and other props.

The following is the current lineup for tonight’s go-home RAW from Phoenix’s Footprint Center:

* The RAW go-home build for WrestleMania 39

* Brock Lesnar vs. Omos weigh-in for WrestleMania 39

* The Miz hosts a special edition of Miz TV with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, WWE Hall of Famer Lita and Becky Lynch, along with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

* Braun Strowman, Ricochet and The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy