Spoiler Updates For Tonight’s WWE Draft Night 1 Episode Of SmackDown

Due to the WWE Draft, tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown is predicted to receive a high rating, and there are many exciting things planned for the show.

A choice will be made tonight regarding the future of the World Tag Team Championships, according to the reliable insider WRKD Wrestling. Tonight’s draft will not feature The Usos. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are the only members of The Bloodline who are eligible for tonight’s match. The draft pool includes The Usos for Monday night. WWE will use this to hint at problems within The Bloodline going forward.

As well as NXT talent, “anyone and everyone” who is a part of tonight’s draft pool is backstage, according to WRKD Wrestling. Cora Jade, Pretty Deadly, Tyler Bate, Joe Gacy, and Cameron Grimes are some of the talent whose names are reportedly being called up to the main roster.

