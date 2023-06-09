Spoiler Updates For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Involving The Bloodline, LA Knight, AJ Styles, More

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will feature more drama with The Bloodline as Jey Uso decides whether to run with his brother Jimmy Uso or the rest of The Bloodline.

WWE insider BooserRasslin confirmed that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will not be present on tonight’s show. Jey will also “get a different chance to prove his worth” when he faces WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, who has been feuding with Sheamus.

It’s unclear whether this match will take place tonight or in the coming weeks, but a Tag Team Gauntlet is planned for SmackDown. The winners will face Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the finals.

In other SmackDown Live on FOX news, the feud between AJ Styles and Karrion Kross will continue, and LA Knight will provide guest commentary for one match.

The current announced card for tonight’s SmackDown from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa is as follows:

* RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will receive a new title belt in a WWE Women’s Championship Presentation

* Men’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali

* Men’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Butch vs. Baron Corbin

* Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Bayley vs. Mia Yim

* Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: IYO SKY vs. Shotzi

* How will The Usos react to what happened last week with The Bloodline?